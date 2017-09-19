Crime
September 19, 2017 9:41 pm

Man transported to trauma centre after shooting at Mississauga apartment

Peel police are appealing to witnesses after a shooting at a Mississauga apartment Tuesday evening.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured after a shooting inside an apartment complex in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

Peel Regional Police told AM640 the call came in around 6:40 p.m. after reports of gunshots were heard in the Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East area.

“Upon arrival, police observed a male that was suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Const. Bancroft Wright.

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, but a later update from police put his injuries at non-life-threatening.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.

“Our 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are currently taking control of the investigation,” he said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Peel police.

Global News