Man transported to trauma centre after shooting at Mississauga apartment
A man in his 30s was seriously injured after a shooting inside an apartment complex in Mississauga Tuesday evening.
Peel Regional Police told AM640 the call came in around 6:40 p.m. after reports of gunshots were heard in the Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Central Parkway East area.
“Upon arrival, police observed a male that was suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Const. Bancroft Wright.
He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, but a later update from police put his injuries at non-life-threatening.
Police have not yet released any information on a suspect.
“Our 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are currently taking control of the investigation,” he said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Peel police.
