2 dead, 5 injured after multi-vehicle crash south of Keswick, Ont.

York Regional Police are investigating the cause of a six-vehicle crash near Georgina that left two people dead and five people injured.

Police said emergency crews were called to Ravenshoe Road east of Woodbine Avenue after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday with reports of a collision.

York Paramedics said two people died at the scene. A person was taken to a Toronto trauma centre and four people assessed at the scene were set to be taken to local hospital for treatment.

4 people (minor injuries) taken to Southlake Hospital via @YorkParamedics bus from Ravenshoe Rd crash. 2 others pronounced dead, 1 critical. pic.twitter.com/w7HHjQhqFI — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) September 19, 2017

The major collision unit was called in to take over the investigation.

Police closed part of Ravenshoe Road as officers collected evidence.

Investigators said they’re looking to speak with witnesses or anyone with dash camera footage.

ROAD CLOSURE: Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue closed for a serious 6 vehicle collision. Expect delays and avaoid the area if possible — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 19, 2017