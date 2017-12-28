Global BC at Concord’s 2017 New Year’s Eve celebration in Vancouver

Celebrate the New Year with Global BC!

Join Global News Hour at 6 and an hour-long special of Global News at 11 with anchors Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui, meteorologist Kristi Gordon and sports anchor Squire Barnes , broadcasting live on-location at Canada Place Way as we ring in Happy News Year with the Concord’s NYE Vancouver.

While on site, don’t forget to take your FREE Snapshot behind the Global BC News Desk and pick up your FREE Happy News Year! foam hat.

In addition to the live broadcast, Global BC and BC 1 will be broadcasting and streaming live at Globalnews.ca (above) to show the family friendly 9 p.m. and the midnight fireworks.

This year’s New Year’s Eve event will feature Good For Grapes, The Tourist Company, Peach Pit, Sam the Astronaut and The Peak House Band (aka Star Captains) on the 102.7 THE PEAK Main Stage.

On the Coast Capital Savings Stage, will be The Freshest DJ Crew with Fresh Cut, Rico Uno, DJ Marvel and Kut Korners, plus DJ Goodspin and guest percussionists.

There will also be four pop-up performance zones with incredible performers such as Fire Dancers, Neon Robots, Fire Jugglers, World Champion Yo-yo performer Harrison Lee, buskers and many more.

The YVR World Stage will feature DJ Flip-Out and Decibel Entertainment, while the JRFm Party Stage will feature DJ jaXon Hawks, Shawn Austin, Shylo Sharity, and dancers.

There is also something for the kids at the RE/MAX Family Zone, featuring the Kids Can Dance Party hosted by Rockin’ Robin, Rapunzel and Belle.

Concord’s NYE Vancouver is happening from 6 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. along Canada Way, between Howe and Thurlow Streets, and from 7 p.m. to 1.30 a.m. at the Indoor Party at the Convention Centre and the Jack Poole Plaza.