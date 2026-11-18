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EDMONTON – Star Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo teased to hundreds of fans celebrating the team’s Grey Cup victory Tuesday that he might be staying put in the City of Champions.

The 34-year-old MVP of Sunday’s 37-30 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Calgary said after the CFL championship game he’d spend his off-season pondering his playing future.

However, he said Tuesday as fans screamed “one more year” that the Fajardo family wasn’t done with football.

Fajardo said when he was traded in December 2024 from the Montreal Alouettes to the Elks for quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, he received a handful of messages saying Edmonton was a “graveyard for quarterbacks.”

“Well, guess what? Graveyard to Grey Cup champs!” he yelled to the fans as the players brought the coveted trophy home to Edmonton for the first time in 11 years.

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Fajardo said he and his wife love Edmonton and that they have been well received since joining the West Division team.

He also recently led the call to bring back the “City of Champions” signs that once welcomed people to Alberta’s capital city.

The players brought a sign up on stage at the Edmonton EXPO Centre, hoisting it in the air in front of the crowd.

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The city first put up the signs in 1988 to honour championship victories by the then-named Eskimos, the Oilers, the Edmonton Grads basketball team, university championships and the city’s response to a devastating tornado the year before. The six signs marking the entrances to the city were removed in 2015.

Local media reported someone had posted a “City of Champions” sign on the southern entrance to the city on Monday, but Mayor Andrew Knack said the signs are still in the archives.

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Knack was the only official to be boo’d by the crowd Tuesday, but he took it in stride and thanked the team for bringing the city together.

As the Elk teammates revelled in the fan celebration, they passed the Grey Cup around the stage, taking turns to fill it with beer and chug it down.

Head coach Mark Kilam, who is from Edmonton, said he and his family are proud to call the city home.

“These guys go to battle for you every single week and they lay it on the line,” he said of his players.

The Elks’ victory over the weekend is also the first time the team has won the Grey Cup since changing its name from the Eskimos in 2021.

The franchise officially retired the name at that time due to it being widely viewed as an offensive and outdated racial slur against Inuit communities.

Many in the crowd Tuesday still wore the green and yellow jerseys with the former name.

Jean Ouimet, a lifelong fan of the team, said Tuesday she was used to the Eskimos but was still thrilled for the championship win no matter the name.

The 79-year-old said the celebrating wasn’t going to stop, as she was planning to attend the Grey Cup parade on Saturday.

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Ouimet was at the fan rally with her niece Sandra Kinash, who said they also watched the Grey Cup game together.

“We were so happy,” Kinash said. “We screamed and the neighbours could hear us for sure.”

Duncan Byquiste, another lifelong fan, said Edmonton’s win has uplifted the city.

“We love this team, and we’re just so happy for those boys and what they have been able to do to bring the championship home.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A previous version said that Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo is staying with the team. In fact, he hinted that he would stay with the team by saying he and his family weren’t done with football.