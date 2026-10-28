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Entertainment

Sacha on Betting on Herself and the Moments That Make It All Worth It

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Corus Radio
Posted October 28, 2026 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sacha on Betting on Herself and the Moments That Make It All Worth It'
Sacha on Betting on Herself and the Moments That Make It All Worth It
Sacha on Betting on Herself and the Moments That Make It All Worth It
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“It’s the story of my life,” says Sacha. “Everything is like, a leap.”

For years, Sacha has been betting on herself, taking risks and putting in the work to turn her passion for music into the career she’s always envisioned. She sees that the hard moments gave her the chance to run full speed ahead towards her dreams – and she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

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