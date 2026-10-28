Sacha on Betting on Herself and the Moments That Make It All Worth It

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“It’s the story of my life,” says Sacha. “Everything is like, a leap.”

For years, Sacha has been betting on herself, taking risks and putting in the work to turn her passion for music into the career she’s always envisioned. She sees that the hard moments gave her the chance to run full speed ahead towards her dreams – and she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

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The Wild Hearts EP is out now.