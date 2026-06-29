Five songs you must hear this week (29 June 2026)

It’s the end of June already? Let’s go deep into some summery music with PUP (wild video), Feeble Little Horse (lovely twee stuff) and some wild post-punk from the UK and Ireland.

1. PUP, Concrete

Who Will Look After the Dogs (Little Dipper/Rise)

Recommended If You Like: Labours of Love

Another single from the album Who Will Look After the Dogs. This video is bananas, having required a full year to make using analog stop-motion technology. It’s all handmade–all 2,3000 frames–of it. No AI was used anywhere. Good one, lads.

2. Feeble Little Horse, Rewind

Bitknot (Saddle Creek)

RIYL: Bands with adorable names

I’m not sure if the images conjured by the name of this four-piece Pittsburgh act are cute or make me sad. Whatever your impression, the music is very twee pop, gentle, melodic, and reminiscent of groups like Belle and Sebastian and perhaps The Sundays. Sweet stuff.

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3. Westside Cowboy, Kick Stones (The Boys)

It Goes One (Island)

RIYL: Whatever is happening in Manchester at any given moment.

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They’ve only been around for a couple of years, but Manchester’s Westside Cowboys has already released more than half a dozen singles and two EPs. Their debut album (from whence this single comes) will be here on August 21. And I think they’re footy fans.

4. RIP Magic, Screwdark

Single (Section1/Partisan)

RIYL: Dance punk

Coming from London, this four-piece (which includes a brother and sister) managed to sell out a series of shows without releasing a single thing. Tyler, The Creator, is a fan, as is James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, who produced some of their material. This track sounds like it’s going to fly apart in all directions at any second, but they somehow manage to keep it together until the end.

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5. Gilla Band, Giraffe

Single (Rough Trade)

RIYL: Well, Mark E. Smith, and The Fall, for one.

More intense post-punk, this time from Dublin. Gilla Band (formerly known as Girl Band) has been a going concern since 2011 and have developed a style that isn’t for the weak. Come for the distortion at the beginning and stay for the dance beats that come about two-thirds of the way in. And remember, don’t say the c-word if you can. (You’ll see.)