A Weird Where’s Waldo Connection

We’ve all been there.

Relentlessly poring over the page in search of that one elusive man in the striped shirt: Waldo.

Created by British author and illustrator Martin Handford in 1987, the Where’s Waldo? series became immensely popular and entertains readers to this day as they try to find Waldo on every page. What many people aren’t aware of though is that one of Handford’s first major projects was doing the album artwork for British band The Vapors, best known for their song “Turning Japanese” from their debut record New Clear Days.

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It was their sophomore record Magnets that Handford did the cover for, and looking at that cover it’s easy to see the comparison with a typical Where’s Waldo? illustration. There’s one key and rather grim difference though – no Waldo books ever depicted an assassination. That seems to be the scene depicted on the Magnets cover with the assassin is tucked away in the upper right corner of the picture, vaguely resembling the stealthy Waldo himself.