Ontario county warns of possible fake firefighter soliciting donations

Residents in one Ontario county are being warned after reports of an individual possibly going door-to-door dressed in firefighters’ attire.
In a public notice shared online, Norfolk County residents are being told to stay alert as the Norfolk County fire department said it is not currently conducting any door-to-door campaigns for inspections, fundraising or other purposes.
The department also emphasized it does not collect donations through door-to-door visits.
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Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid sharing personal information or money with anyone claiming to represent the fire department at their home.
Anyone who encounters suspicious activity is being asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police.
The fire department is also encouraging residents to spread awareness about the warning throughout the community.
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