New Music Friday: 11 new releases to help you get through the rest of February (20 Feb 2028)

For many parts of Canada, this has been the winteriest winter in a long time AND WE’RE STILL IN FEBRUARY. Hopefully, New Music Friday will help the rest of the month go by a little easier.

Singles

1. Amos the Transparent, Anywhere But Your Side (ArtHaus Music)

Ottawa’s AtT has been an indie darling in Canada for at least a couple of decades, a testament to gutsy hard work and endless touring. This single–more emotional, instrumental stuff–is a preview of their fifth album, Everywhere All the Time, which will be released on March 20. There will be a kickoff to their next tour at The 27 Club on April 24.

2. Lana Del Rey, White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter (Polydor/Universal)

This one is a real family affair, co-written with her husband, her sister, and her brother-in-law. Producer/collaborator Jack Antonoff is back to produce. The video was also a DIY thing by Lana and her people. No word on an album yet other than there will be more news soon.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Foo Fighters, Your Favourite Toy (RCA)

The Foos started teasing this record last week and finally came through yesterday (February 19) with the first single, Your Favourite Toy. What’s it sound like? Foo Fighters. Dave says this is the song that “unlocked the tone of the new record,” which is probably why it’s also the title track. The whole thing will be here April 24. It’ll be interesting to see what they’ll sound like with their new drummer, Ilan Rubin.

4. Gorillaz, Orange County (Kong/The Orchard)

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

For the next album, Gorillaz looked to India for inspiration, which explains the sitar bits by Anoushka Shankar and why they’ve booked a bunch of listening sessions across that country. And for the first time in their three decades of existence, they will be the special musical guest on SNL on March 7 when Ryan Gosling hosts. The ninth studio album, The Mountain, will be out next Friday (February 27).

Story continues below advertisement

5. My New Band Believe, Numerology (Rough Trade)

Time for something completely new. Cameron Picton, formerly of the band Black Midi, has a new band. The debut single from My New Band Believe heralds a self-titled album coming April 10. Some interesting guitar(?) sounds here. The more you listen, the more infectious it becomes.

Story continues below advertisement

Albums

1. Mumford & Sons, Prizefighter (Glassnote)

It’s been less than a year since Rushmere, the fifth Mumford & Sons album arrived. Now we have Prizefighter, which, while remaining introspective, is more in line with their stompy, clappy, and *(as you’ll see), banjo-y earlier work. Aaron Dessner of The National is the producer while Jutin Veron (Bon Iver), Brandi Carlile, and Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, are all co-writers.

2. New Found Glory, Listen Up! (Pure Noise)

New Found Glory has been MIA as far as new albums are concerned for six years. There’s a good reason for the delay, too. Guitarist Chad Gilbert was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer as the album was being written and recorded. He was found at home, unresponsive in his bed and required emergency surgery. He’s since been undergoing intense chemotherapy. This contributed greatly to the album’s theme of encouraging hope during difficult times. Love the AI-dissing video.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Peaches, No Lube So Rude (Kill Rock Stars)

C’mon. How can you not be curious about an album with a title like that? Peaches, the intense Toronto-born, Europe-based musical provocateur, has returned after 11 years with a pretty filthy collection of songs which is can be viewed as an act of resistance under some circumstances. I think. Whatever the case, keep grandma out of the room when you’re playing this one. I’d better just link to the single on YouTube because my radio masters may not like this posted on a family-friendly site. Imagine this in a dark club, too.

4. U2, Days of Ash (Universal)

U2 is back in a big way. This six-track EP showed up unexpectedly on Wednesday (February 18) and is positioned as a standalone project ahead of a full album and maybe a tour. The lead single, American Obituary, is a scathing take-down of ICE and some of the other baddies that are ruining America’s reputation in the world. Bono said he started writing the song the day after Renee Good was murdered by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Story continues below advertisement

5. YUNGBLUD, IDOLS II (Capitol Records)

What started with a concept album called IDOLS is now expanded by six tracks for IDOLS II. He calls this the “second chapter of the IDOLS story.” The new single is a little Britpop, a little psych, a little alt-rock. This will probably give you chills.