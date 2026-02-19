Menu

Sports

Fans to watch Canadian women pursue hockey gold

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 10:29 am
1 min read
Fans dance to music during first period Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Fans dance to music during first period Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Fans are set to watch the Canadian women pursue hockey gold at the Olympics against the United States.

Schools, libraries, bars and other watch party locations across the country will be eager to see Canada defend its gold medal.

Ontario classrooms have been directed by the province to allow students to tune in to both today’s game and the men’s hockey semifinal tomorrow.

Education Minister Paul Calandra says it’s a chance to rally together and cheer on Canada’s best.

The women will need their best as the U.S. has been the class of the tournament and routed Canada 5-0 in their preliminary round matchup.

Canada has won four of their six Olympic gold-medal duels against the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

