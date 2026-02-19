Fans to watch Canadian women pursue hockey gold

Fans are set to watch the Canadian women pursue hockey gold at the Olympics against the United States.
Schools, libraries, bars and other watch party locations across the country will be eager to see Canada defend its gold medal.
Ontario classrooms have been directed by the province to allow students to tune in to both today’s game and the men’s hockey semifinal tomorrow.
Education Minister Paul Calandra says it’s a chance to rally together and cheer on Canada’s best.
The women will need their best as the U.S. has been the class of the tournament and routed Canada 5-0 in their preliminary round matchup.
Canada has won four of their six Olympic gold-medal duels against the U.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.
