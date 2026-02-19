Fans to watch Canadian women pursue hockey gold

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fans are set to watch the Canadian women pursue hockey gold at the Olympics against the United States.

Schools, libraries, bars and other watch party locations across the country will be eager to see Canada defend its gold medal.

Ontario classrooms have been directed by the province to allow students to tune in to both today’s game and the men’s hockey semifinal tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Paul Calandra says it’s a chance to rally together and cheer on Canada’s best.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The women will need their best as the U.S. has been the class of the tournament and routed Canada 5-0 in their preliminary round matchup.

Canada has won four of their six Olympic gold-medal duels against the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.