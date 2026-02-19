Menu

Sports

Crosby not ruled out of Olympic semifinal

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 6:32 am
1 min read
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87), Czechia's Radim Simek (51) and Filip Hronek (17) watch the puck bounce off the glass during the first period of a quarterfinal men's hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87), Czechia's Radim Simek (51) and Filip Hronek (17) watch the puck bounce off the glass during the first period of a quarterfinal men's hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
MILAN – Canada coach Jon Cooper has not ruled out captain Sidney Crosby for Friday’s semifinal against Finland at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Crosby was not on the ice for Canada’s optional practice Thursday, but Cooper said after the practice the two-time Olympic gold medallist might play with a spot in the final on the line.

‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win
The 38-year-old captain was injured early in the second period of Wednesday’s thrilling 4-3 overtime victory versus Czechia when his right leg bent in an unnatural direction after taking a hit from defenceman Radko Gudas.

Crosby got back to his skates, but wasn’t moving well before taking more contact along the boards from Gudas and Czech forward Martin Necas.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion then made his way to the bench and eventually the locker room, and did not return to the action. Crosby helped Canada top the podium at the 2010 and 2014 Games.

Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Cale Makar and Devon Toews were also absent from the heavily-attended skate.

The United States takes on Slovakia in Friday’s other semifinal. The gold medal game goes Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

