Sports

Canada’s Jacobs falls to Norway in curling

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2026 6:08 am
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair). View image in full screen
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs wrapped round-robin play with an 8-6 loss to Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway in men’s Olympic curling on Thursday.

The result left Canada sitting second in the standings with a 7-2 record.

The two teams will play again in the semifinals later on Thursday, while undefeated Switzerland will play Great Britain.

The Norwegians jumped out to an early lead in the round-robin finale, scoring three in the first end and never trailed across the game.

Jacobs and his Calgary-based team cut their deficit to 7-5 in the sixth end, then stole one in the seventh, but couldn’t completely close the gap.

Canada hasn’t won a gold medal in curling since Sochi 2014, when Jacobs led the team to victory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

