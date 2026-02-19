Canada’s Jacobs falls to Norway in curling

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs wrapped round-robin play with an 8-6 loss to Magnus Ramsfjell of Norway in men’s Olympic curling on Thursday.
The result left Canada sitting second in the standings with a 7-2 record.
The two teams will play again in the semifinals later on Thursday, while undefeated Switzerland will play Great Britain.
The Norwegians jumped out to an early lead in the round-robin finale, scoring three in the first end and never trailed across the game.
Jacobs and his Calgary-based team cut their deficit to 7-5 in the sixth end, then stole one in the seventh, but couldn’t completely close the gap.
Canada hasn’t won a gold medal in curling since Sochi 2014, when Jacobs led the team to victory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.
