Sports

Here’s the latest on Day 13 of the Olympics

Posted February 19, 2026 5:21 am
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Norway at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round robin session against Norway at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
It’s Day 13 of competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics, where Canada is guaranteed a medal in the women’s hockey final, and other athletes are in action in curling and speed skating.

Here are the latest developments. All times Eastern.

5:10 a.m.

The weather continues to wreak havoc with the Olympic schedule in Livigno.

Men’s freestyle skiing aerials qualifying, originally scheduled for Tuesday and then pushed back to Thursday, as well as the final, will now both take place on Friday at the Livigno Aerials and Moguls Park.

The men’s halfpipe qualifying has been rescheduled from Thursday to Friday morning, ahead of the originally scheduled final Friday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

