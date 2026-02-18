Canada’s Steven Dubois wins short-track gold

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Canadian short-track speedskater Steven Dubois won gold in the men’s 500 metres Wednesday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The 28-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., finished in 40.835 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands’ Melle van ‘T Wout and Jens van ‘T Wout.

Montreal’s William Dandjinou, a pre-Games favourite in three individual events, was assessed a penalty in the final and did not medal.

It is the second medal for Dubois at the Milan Cortina Olympics, after the silver he won in the mixed team relay last week. He now has five Olympic medals in his career.

Dubois arrived in Milan as the reigning world champion in both the 500 and 1,000 and a three-time medallist from the 2022 Beijing Games. He had hoped to add a 1,000-metre Olympic medal but fell in the preliminaries earlier in the week.

Canada now has 14 medals at these Games, including four gold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.