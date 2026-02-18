Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Canada’s Steven Dubois wins short-track gold

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 3:55 pm
1 min read
Steven Dubois of Canada competes during the short track speed skating men's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis). View image in full screen
Steven Dubois of Canada competes during the short track speed skating men's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis).
MILAN – Canadian short-track speedskater Steven Dubois won gold in the men’s 500 metres Wednesday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The 28-year-old from Terrebonne, Que., finished in 40.835 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands’ Melle van ‘T Wout and Jens van ‘T Wout.

Montreal’s William Dandjinou, a pre-Games favourite in three individual events, was assessed a penalty in the final and did not medal.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win'
‘Everybody had a shot’: Canadian women’s speedskating team humble in gold medal win
It is the second medal for Dubois at the Milan Cortina Olympics, after the silver he won in the mixed team relay last week. He now has five Olympic medals in his career.

Dubois arrived in Milan as the reigning world champion in both the 500 and 1,000 and a three-time medallist from the 2022 Beijing Games. He had hoped to add a 1,000-metre Olympic medal but fell in the preliminaries earlier in the week.

Canada now has 14 medals at these Games, including four gold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

