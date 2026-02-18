Pee power: McGill researchers harnessing human urine for clean energy

Send this page to someone via email

Researchers at McGill University say they’ve made progress in improving a technology that can convert human urine into electricity.

The study examined how microbial fuel cells (MFC) perform when supplied with different concentrations of urine.

According to Vijaya Raghavan, professor at McGill and co-author of the study, these systems use bacteria to break down organic waste while producing small amounts of power.

While microbial fuel cells are already known for their ability to treat wastewater and generate electricity, researchers say there has been limited study into how urine concentration affects their performance.

“While MFCs are known to clean wastewater and generate electricity, the specific effects of different urine concentrations on their function and pollutant removal efficiency are still not well understood,” said Raghavan.

“This study addresses that gap by systematically examining how varying urine proportions affect the system.”

For the experiment, researchers built four microbial fuel cells and supplied them with mixtures of synthetic wastewater and human urine at concentrations of 20, 50 and 75 per cent.

Over a two-week period, the team monitored electricity production, pollutant removal and overall treatment efficiency.

They found that higher urine concentrations, particularly between 50 and 75 per cent, improved power generation and supported stronger microbial activity.

“Urine contains essential ions and organic compounds that support rapid microbial growth, which improves power generation and pollutant breakdown,” Raghavan said.

Raghavan said the findings could have practical implications in regions where traditional wastewater treatment or energy infrastructure is limited.

He said the technology could eventually be used in rural sanitation systems, disaster relief operations and off-grid communities.

Because microbial fuel cells produce measurable electrical signals in response to pollution levels, researchers say the systems may also function as low-cost wastewater monitoring tools.

Beyond energy production, researchers say the approach aligns with broader sustainability efforts by turning waste into a usable resource.

“Using urine as a resource supports sustainable sanitation and nutrient recovery, reducing pressure on freshwater systems,” Raghavan said.

He added that scientific advances continue to demonstrate how collaboration and innovation can address global challenges.

“It is very encouraging. Being exposed to global systems as a professor working within Canada, I see the importance that science and technology bring,” Raghavan said.

“Today the ozone hole is closing, which is a very positive example of how global efforts can come together to solve humanitarian problems. I have many more hopes for how we can use science and technology for sustainability.”