Canada continues its march toward defending its speedskating women’s team pursuit title. Valérie Maltais (mal-TEH’), Ivanie Blondin (EE’-vah-nee blahn-DEH’) and Isabelle Weidemann (WYD’-ih-mun) are set to compete in the gold medal final after defeating the United States in the semifinals. The trio also had the fastest quarterfinal time at two minutes 55.03 seconds.

—

Snow and poor visibility forced Milan Cortina Olympic organizers to postpone the women’s snowboard slopestyle final and both the women’s and men’s freestyle aerials qualification. The slopestyle final at Livigno Snow Park was the first to be called off. Canadian snowboarders Laurie Blouin (bloo-EHN’), who won silver in slopestyle in 2018 in Pyeongchang and placed fourth four years ago in Beijing, and Juliette Pelchat (pell-SHAT’) are both in the 12-woman slopestyle field.

—

Canada’s men’s hockey team will learn its quarterfinal opponent as Czechia and Denmark meet in a qualification playoff. The Canadians cruised through their three Group A games, outscoring opponents 20-3. Canada defeated Czechia 5-0 in its opening game during group play. Connor McDavid leads the team with nine points, with Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini right behind at six.

—

Madeline Schizas (MAD’-ih-lyn SKEE’-zuhs) is set to return to the ice for the women’s singles short program after helping Canada to fourth in the team event. The 23-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, will look to improve on her 18th-place finish at the 2022 Beijing Games.

—