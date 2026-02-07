CP’s Winter Olympics advisory for Feb. 7

MILAN – UPDATED: Adds byline to curling. Removes from ski jump
Ciao from Canadian Press Sports.
All times Eastern.
LIVE COVERAGE
CURLING: Mixed doubles round robin, Canada vs. Great Britain (4:05 a.m.) and Canada vs. Estonia (1:05 p.m.), Cortina. (CP – Gregory Strong) PHOTO MOVED, will be updated.
ALPINE SKIING: Men’s downhill final, Bormio. Starts at 5:30 a.m. (CP–Neil Davidson) PHOTO MOVED.
FREESTYLE SKIING: Women’s Slopestyle qualification, Livigno. Starts at 4:30 a.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle) PHOTO MOVED.
FREESTYLE SKIING: Men’s Slopestyle qualification, Livigno. Starts at 8 a.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle) PHOTO
SPEED SKATING: Women’s 3,000 metres, Milan. Starts at 10 a.m. (CP–Josh Clipperton) PHOTO
LUGE: Men’s singles, Cortina. Starts at 11 a.m. (CP) PHOTO
SKI JUMPING: Women’s individual normal hill, first round (12:45 p.m.) and final round (1:57 p.m.), Predazzo. (CP)
SNOWBOARD: Men’s Big Air final, Livigno. Starts at 1:30 p.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle) PHOTO
FIGURE SKATING: Team event – men’s singles short program (1:45 p.m.) and free dance (4:05 p.m.), Milan. (CP–Daniel Rainbird) PHOTO
ICE HOCKEY: Women’s Group A, Canada vs. Switzerland, Milan. Starts at 3:10 p.m. (CP–Donna Spencer) PHOTO
DAILY DELIVERABLES
Canada Roundup: A regularly updated snapshot of Canada’s performances, results and key moments at the Milan Cortina Olympics. PHOTO.
The Latest: Live look at the news from the Milan Cortina Olympics. MOVED.
5 things to watch: A lookahead to the next day of competition
5 things to know: 5 highlights from the current day’s competition.
Quick quotes: a roundup of the day’s memorable quotes.
SATURDAY FEATURE
Crosby ready for another Olympic quest for Canada
OLY-HKO-Canada-Crosby
MILAN — Sam Reinhart stepped on the ice alongside the rest of Canada’s talent-rich roster. The country was preparing for the 4 Nations Face-Off last February — an appetizer for the NHL’s Olympic return 12 months later — as the puck snapped around a lightning-quick practice. 900 words. By Joshua Clipperton. PHOTO. MOVED.
LIVE COVERAGE
CURLING: Mixed doubles round robin, Canada vs. Sweden (8:35 a.m.) and Canada vs. South Korea (1:35 p.m.), Cortina. (CP – Gregory Strong) PHOTO
ALPINE SKIING: Women’s downhill final, Cortina. Starts at 5:30 a.m. (AP) PHOTO
SPEED SKATING: Men’s 5,000 metres, Milan. Starts at 10 a.m. (CP–Donna Spencer) PHOTO
LUGE: Men’s singles, Cortina. Starts at 11 a.m. (CP)
SNOWBOARD: Women’s Big Air preliminary round, Livigno. Starts at 1:30 p.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle)
SNOWBOARD – Men’s and women’s parallel grand slalom quarterfinals. Starts at 7:48 a.m. (CP)
FIGURE SKATING: Team event – pairs, 1:30 p.m.; women’s free, 2:35 p.m.; men’s free, 3:55 p.m. (CP–Daniel Rainbird) PHOTO
BIATHLON – Mixed relay. Starts at 10 a.m. (AP)
CROSS-COUNTRY – Men’s skiathlon, starts at 6 a.m. (AP)
SUNDAY’S FEATURES
OLY-XXC-Canada-McKeever: Feature on Canadian cross-country skier Xavier McKeever. By Neil Davidson. PHOTO
OLY-SHO-Canada-Brunelle: Short-track skater Florence Brunelle is back on the Olympic path after stepping away to protect her mental health following Beijing. By Daniel Rainbird. PHOTO.
OLY-HKW-Canada-US-Rivalry: Canada–U.S. rivalry carries added edge with PWHL stars set to collide on the Olympic stage. With video. By Donna Spencer. PHOTO. VIDEO.
