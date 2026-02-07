CP’s Winter Olympics advisory for Feb. 7

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

MILAN – UPDATED: Adds byline to curling. Removes from ski jump

Ciao from Canadian Press Sports.

This advisory highlights key events and features from the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and will be sent twice daily, in the morning and late afternoon. Content is exclusive to Olympic Premium subscribers unless otherwise stated. For wire concerns, contact the sports desk at sports@thecanadianpress.com. For questions, contact sports editor Scott Brown at scott.brown@thecanadianpress.com or assistant sports editor Curtis Withers at curtis.withers@thecanadianpress.com

All times Eastern.

LIVE COVERAGE

CURLING: Mixed doubles round robin, Canada vs. Great Britain (4:05 a.m.) and Canada vs. Estonia (1:05 p.m.), Cortina. (CP – Gregory Strong) PHOTO MOVED, will be updated.

ALPINE SKIING: Men’s downhill final, Bormio. Starts at 5:30 a.m. (CP–Neil Davidson) PHOTO MOVED.

Story continues below advertisement

FREESTYLE SKIING: Women’s Slopestyle qualification, Livigno. Starts at 4:30 a.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle) PHOTO MOVED.

FREESTYLE SKIING: Men’s Slopestyle qualification, Livigno. Starts at 8 a.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle) PHOTO

SPEED SKATING: Women’s 3,000 metres, Milan. Starts at 10 a.m. (CP–Josh Clipperton) PHOTO

SKI JUMPING: Women’s individual normal hill, first round (12:45 p.m.) and final round (1:57 p.m.), Predazzo. (CP)

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

SNOWBOARD: Men’s Big Air final, Livigno. Starts at 1:30 p.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle) PHOTO

FIGURE SKATING: Team event – men’s singles short program (1:45 p.m.) and free dance (4:05 p.m.), Milan. (CP–Daniel Rainbird) PHOTO

ICE HOCKEY: Women’s Group A, Canada vs. Switzerland, Milan. Starts at 3:10 p.m. (CP–Donna Spencer) PHOTO

Story continues below advertisement

DAILY DELIVERABLES

Canada Roundup: A regularly updated snapshot of Canada’s performances, results and key moments at the Milan Cortina Olympics. PHOTO.

The Latest: Live look at the news from the Milan Cortina Olympics. MOVED.

5 things to watch: A lookahead to the next day of competition

5 things to know: 5 highlights from the current day’s competition.

Quick quotes: a roundup of the day’s memorable quotes.

____

SATURDAY FEATURE

Crosby ready for another Olympic quest for Canada

OLY-HKO-Canada-Crosby

MILAN — Sam Reinhart stepped on the ice alongside the rest of Canada’s talent-rich roster. The country was preparing for the 4 Nations Face-Off last February — an appetizer for the NHL’s Olympic return 12 months later — as the puck snapped around a lightning-quick practice. 900 words. By Joshua Clipperton. PHOTO. MOVED.

___

LIVE COVERAGE

CURLING: Mixed doubles round robin, Canada vs. Sweden (8:35 a.m.) and Canada vs. South Korea (1:35 p.m.), Cortina. (CP – Gregory Strong) PHOTO

Story continues below advertisement

ALPINE SKIING: Women’s downhill final, Cortina. Starts at 5:30 a.m. (AP) PHOTO

SPEED SKATING: Men’s 5,000 metres, Milan. Starts at 10 a.m. (CP–Donna Spencer) PHOTO

LUGE: Men’s singles, Cortina. Starts at 11 a.m. (CP)

SNOWBOARD: Women’s Big Air preliminary round, Livigno. Starts at 1:30 p.m. (CP–Frederic Daigle)

SNOWBOARD – Men’s and women’s parallel grand slalom quarterfinals. Starts at 7:48 a.m. (CP)

FIGURE SKATING: Team event – pairs, 1:30 p.m.; women’s free, 2:35 p.m.; men’s free, 3:55 p.m. (CP–Daniel Rainbird) PHOTO

BIATHLON – Mixed relay. Starts at 10 a.m. (AP)

CROSS-COUNTRY – Men’s skiathlon, starts at 6 a.m. (AP)

DAILY DELIVERABLES

Canada Roundup: A regularly updated snapshot of Canada’s performances, results and key moments at the Milan Cortina Olympics. PHOTO.

The Latest: Live look at the news from the Milan Cortina Olympics. MOVED.

5 things to watch: A lookahead to the next day of competition

5 things to know: 5 highlights from the current day’s competition.

Story continues below advertisement

Quick quotes: a roundup of the day’s memorable quotes.

____

SUNDAY’S FEATURES

OLY-XXC-Canada-McKeever: Feature on Canadian cross-country skier Xavier McKeever. By Neil Davidson. PHOTO

OLY-SHO-Canada-Brunelle: Short-track skater Florence Brunelle is back on the Olympic path after stepping away to protect her mental health following Beijing. By Daniel Rainbird. PHOTO.

OLY-HKW-Canada-US-Rivalry: Canada–U.S. rivalry carries added edge with PWHL stars set to collide on the Olympic stage. With video. By Donna Spencer. PHOTO. VIDEO.