Quebecers consuming too much salt and sugar, study warns

Send this page to someone via email

A lack of long-term nutrition data has made it difficult for Quebec policymakers to take evidence-based action on public health.

But now, a major study known as NutriQuébec is helping fill that gap, and its findings are raising serious concerns about how Quebecers are eating.

“NutriQuebec is the largest study ever undertaken to study the food habits and dietary habits of adults in Quebec,” said Benoît Lamarche, a professor at Laval University and the main researcher behind the study.

The data highlights eating habits, lifestyle behaviours and health outcomes among adults across the province, and found significant precursors for health-related issues including disease, obesity, diabetes and more.

Early results from the study suggest most Quebecers are not meeting national nutrition guidelines.

After surveying more than 6,000 adults, researchers found that 80 per cent exceed Health Canada’s recommended maximum of 2,300 mg of sodium per day.

Story continues below advertisement

“Eight out of 10 adults in Quebec exceed the amount that’s suggested by Health Canada for being healthy,” said Lamarche.

On average, Quebecers consume about 3,200 mg of sodium daily, along with 125 ml of sugary beverages.

At the same time, two-thirds of the population are not eating enough fruits and vegetables.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Participants reported consuming an average of 4.5 servings per day, below the recommended target of five.

The study also highlights significant inequalities in access to healthy food. Diet quality was consistently worse among people in vulnerable socioeconomic situations.

Food insecurity has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the data show it has a major impact on nutrition.

While people experiencing food insecurity do not necessarily consume more sodium than others, they struggle to eat enough fruits and vegetables.

Only one in 10 people living with food insecurity reported eating five or more servings of fruits and vegetables daily. By comparison, 36 per cent of Quebecers overall meet that target.

Researchers warn that poor diets increase the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes, placing unnecessary strain on the health-care system.

Data cited by the research team suggest that every dollar invested in nutrition and prevention can save up to $10 in health-care costs, but only if policies successfully change eating behaviours.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s salt in a lot of foods, and when you add up these little amounts of salt everywhere they creep up in our data in terms of sodium,” Lamarche explained, highlighting why sodium intake is so high.

While their team does not have an exact reason, they say processed foods play a big role in the sodium and sugar levels in people’s diets.

“A lot of our calories come from packaged foods…these foods are very significant sources of sugar and salt,” Lamarche added.

NutriQuébec researchers are also examining whether buying locally-produced food leads to healthier diets, an idea widely believed by consumers.

Previous studies have shown mixed results.

Some research suggests that shopping at farmers’ markets, participating in community-supported agriculture programs or growing food at home is linked to higher fruit and vegetable intake.

Other studies, however, show little to no impact on overall diet quality.

While local food systems may have the potential to improve nutrition and health, researchers say there is still limited scientific evidence to support that assumption.

Researchers now hope to expand the study to up to 30,000 participants and continue following respondents over many years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We already have more than 6,000 people registered in the study,” Lamarche said, “but we would like to go as high as 20 or 30,000 people so that we have very detailed data.”

This expansion allow them to measure how new government policies, such as warning labels on foods high in salt, sugar and saturated fat, affect consumption.

You can register to participate by going to the NutriQuebec website.