Headline link
Canada

Regina Cat Rescue seeks foster families

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted December 22, 2025 8:27 am
Regina Cat Rescue looking for foster parents
Regina Cat Rescue is home to over 300 cats and many of them are looking for foster homes.
Although Regina Cat Rescue doesn’t have a home base, the organization is home to more than 300 cats. Fostering is more important than ever, as it makes or breaks whether a stray cat is able to be cared for.

Tanya Mihalicz, pet rescue lead and foster coordinator at Regina Cat Rescue, says adult cats are often overlooked. She is currently housing 23 felines in her own home and says many more are still out in the cold. With winter’s arrival, the service is desperately encouraging folks to explore the possibility of fostering cats of any age.

More details in the video above.

