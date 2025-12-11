Menu

Canada

Holiday season strike begins for Montreal transit maintenance workers

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted December 11, 2025 10:32 am
1 min read
Montreal transit View image in full screen
Montreal transit riders are being warned of delays as STM maintenance workers begin a month-long overtime strike Thursday, raising the risk of vehicle shortages and holiday service cuts. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
A month-long overtime strike by Montreal transit maintenance workers begins Thursday, raising concerns about possible delays and reduced service during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

The Syndicat du transport de Montréal (STM) said it will hold an overtime strike from Dec. 11, 2025 to Jan. 11, 2026 targeting the extra hours needed to keep buses and metro trains in service.

While both the metro and bus network will continue to run, the STM says the impact will grow over the coming weeks with potential maintenance backlogs.

In a statement, the agency said the metro will operate on its regular schedule, with trains and buses expected to keep their planned hours.

But as the strike progresses, vehicle shortages are expected due to maintenance delays, which could lead to cuts, longer waits and last-minute cancellations.

Riders are asked to check real-time bus arrivals within 20 minutes of their stop time.

Paratransit will not be affected and will continue operating normally.

STM general director Marie-Claude Lénard confirmed late last month that negotiations are ongoing and called on the maintenance union to “prioritize discussions” rather than extending job action into the holidays.

The strike follows a previous walkout in early November involving 2,400 maintenance workers, which was paused when talks resumed.

The STM said its service plan could change day to day depending on how the strike impacts fleet availability and urges riders to plan ahead for the holiday season.

