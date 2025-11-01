Montreal paralyzed amid public transit strike

Send this page to someone via email

MONTRÉAL – There’s no regular bus or metro service at all today in Montreal because of a transit strike.

Roughly 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators and other station employees are taking part in the strike, the union’s first in 38 years.

The disruption coincides with major sporting events like the Montreal Alouettes playoff game this afternoon and the Laval Rocket and Montreal Canadiens games in the evening, ones fans usually get to via public transit.

Story continues below advertisement

Paratransit services are expected to be maintained for the day.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Another union representing its maintenance workers will also be on strike each day for most of November, but bus and metro service will still continue to be available during rush hours and late evenings.

The union representing the drivers says it also wants to strike for an entire weekend later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.