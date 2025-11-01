Menu

Headline link
Sports

Montreal paralyzed amid public transit strike

By Miriam Lafontaine The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2025 9:32 am
1 min read
MONTRÉAL – There’s no regular bus or metro service at all today in Montreal because of a transit strike.

Roughly 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators and other station employees are taking part in the strike, the union’s first in 38 years.

The disruption coincides with major sporting events like the Montreal Alouettes playoff game this afternoon and the Laval Rocket and Montreal Canadiens games in the evening, ones fans usually get to via public transit.

Paratransit services are expected to be maintained for the day.

Another union representing its maintenance workers will also be on strike each day for most of November, but bus and metro service will still continue to be available during rush hours and late evenings.

The union representing the drivers says it also wants to strike for an entire weekend later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

