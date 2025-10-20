SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays fans say Game 7 win would be heritage moment

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2025 3:58 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – It’s do or die for the Toronto Blue Jays tonight as they try to clinch a spot in the World Series, and with a home game advantage fans are heading to Rogers Centre in hopes of witnessing history.

Johnny Prokos, whose father has run a hotdog stand on the east side of Rogers Centre for 37 years, says it would be a Canadian heritage moment if the Jays advanced to the World Series.

Prokos, who says he’s been to at least 500 games over the course of his life, describes the stadium as a second home for him and his dad.

He says he’s still feeling the adrenalin from the Jays’ 6-2 win against the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 last night.

For Cynthia Schaeffer, who lined up around 10 a.m. for general admission tickets for tonight’s game, says seeing the Jays make it to the World Series would be “a long time coming” and she wants to see the whole country rally behind Canada’s team.

Schaeffer says her dad became a Blue Jays fan after their family immigrated to Canada from Guatemala and she remembers going with him to see Jays legends George Bell, Ernie Whitt and Pat Borders play at Exhibition Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

