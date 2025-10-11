Paredes, Mills lead Stampeders over Ticats

Send this page to someone via email

HAMILTON – Rene Paredes kicked five field goals and Dedrick Mills rushed for two touchdowns to help the Calgary Stampeders to a 37-20 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

Rookie Ludovick Choquette of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. also rushed for a score as the Stampeders (9-7) halted a four-game losing streak. Calgary could clinch a playoff berth if the Edmonton Elks lose their game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers later on Saturday.

Paredes nailed his final field goal from 37 yards out with 6:55 remaining. Mills rushed for his second TD with 2:03 left for his 10th of the season.

Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was an efficient 16 of 23 for 257 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. His Hamilton counterpart, Bo Levi Mitchell, was good for two touchdowns, completing 25 of 39 for 306 yards and two interceptions.

Hamilton (10-7) missed a chance to clinch top spot in the East Division. The Ticats pulled to within 27-20 at the 2:38 mark with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell to Jevoni Robinson.

On Hamilton’s second possession of the second half, Mitchell marched the Ticats 61 yards, resulting in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Lalwer. It was his 14th scoring reception of the season, one shy of Tony Champion’s club record set in 1989.

The Stampeders, however, answered right back with a three-yard touchdown run from Mills to increase Calgary’s lead to 27-13.

Calgary enjoyed a strong afternoon running the ball with 211 yards, led by Mills (105) and the 24-year-old Choquette (73).

The Ticats suffered a blow with an illegal procedure penalty as the third quarter ended. The infraction turned the ball over at the Calgary six-yard line.

The visitors enjoyed a 20-8 lead at half-time, with a good portion of the 22,213 at Hamilton Stadium booing the Ticats off the field.

Paredes booted three field goals of 42, 32 and 42 yards in the first quarter, and added a 13-yard chip-shot in the second quarter. Paredes missed a 54-yard attempt, short and to the right, in the second quarter.

The Venezuelan’s second field goal was set up by Adrian Greene’s fifth interception in 2025. Paredes was put in position for his fourth three-pointer with a 31-yard scamper from running back Mills.

The Stampeders finished off the second quarter with a hard-nosed 44-yard run from Ludovick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025.