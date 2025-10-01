Missing Edmonton teen believed to have died

See more sharing options

EDMONTON – The hunt for a missing Indigenous Edmonton teen has ended in tragedy despite a search effort that saw people come from as far away as Manitoba to help.

Edmonton Police Det. Jared Buhler says there is reason to believe Samuel Bird is dead and that his death is criminal in nature.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects involved may have disposed of Samuel’s body on land west of the city.

The 14-year-old was last seen in June, when he left his home in the Alberta capital to visit a friend and never returned.

Buhler says the teen’s disappearance has caused “profound grief” to his family and Indigenous communities across Canada and is a reminder of the inequities Indigenous peoples face.

Alanna Bird, the boy’s mother, says Samuel’s disappearance has shattered lives and that she wants people to remember him as more than a headline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2025.