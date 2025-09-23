SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Santander activated by Jays for game with BoSox

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2025 6:39 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Veteran slugger Anthony Santander has been reinstated from the Toronto Blue Jays’ 60-day injured list.

The announcement was less than an hour before Toronto hosted the Boston Red Sox.

Santander was available to play in the game.

First baseman Ty France was put on the 10-day IL with left oblique inflammation retroactive to Monday in a corresponding move.

Right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah was designated for assignment.

Santander has been out with a shoulder injury since May 29. He had been doing a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons but the minor-league team’s season ended Sunday.

Santander signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with Toronto in January after spending the first eight years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

The former all-star was batting .179 with 33 hits, six home runs, and 18 runs batted in over 50 games for the Blue Jays before he was placed on the IL.

Trending Now

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said all-star shortstop Bo Bichette took swings in the batting cage on Monday and would again Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

