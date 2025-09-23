A Day To Listen 2025

This year’s theme is The Path Here, The Path Ahead

It’s been a decade since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada released its Final Report

and 94 Calls to Action, challenging all of us—Indigenous and non-Indigenous—to confront the past and

work toward a better future. This A DAY TO LISTEN, we reflect on 10 years of reconciliation with special

guests who will share powerful insights on what brought us to this moment and where we can go from

here.

Topics:

With this theme in mind, guests will cover topics like:

Missing Children, Unmarked Graves

The Rise of Indigenous Economic Power

Call to Action 84 and media in Canada

Who is responsible for reconciliation?

Health is more than health care

The Next Generation of Reconciliation

About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward

reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.

Through the Legacy Schools program, they provide tools and resources to over 9,000 Educators in

Canada so they can confidently teach about not only the true history of this country, but also the

richness, strength, and diversity of Indigenous cultures in their classrooms.

About the first A DAY TO LISTEN in 2021

The first A DAY TO LISTEN took place on June 30, 2021, following the announcement of the probable 215

unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School.

Over 540 radio stations participated in 2021, spanning different markets, regions, and formats.

A DAY TO LISTEN leveraged the power of radio to inspire people throughout Canada to move

reconciliation forward in meaningful ways.

Programming was aired again on September 30, 2021, the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Reconciliation.

HOSTS

JANUARY ROGERS

January Rogers is a Mohawk/Tuscarora writer and media producer. She lives on her home territory of Six

Nations of the Grand River, where she operates Ojistoh Publishing and Productions. January combines

her literary talents with her passion for media making to produce audio and video poetry. Her video

poem ‘Ego of a Nation’ won Best Music Video at the American Indian International Film Festival 2020,

and her audio work ‘The Battle Within’ won Best Experimental Audio at the imagineNative International

Film and Media Festival 2021. She has been a literary mentor with Audible the Indigenous Writers Circle

Program since 2022. January wrote a 10-episode comedy series NDNs on the Airwaves (found on the

Ojistoh YouTube channel), and her play Blood Sport, a comedy about the pretendian crisis in Indian

Country, has received numerous stage readings and was published by Turtle’s Back Publishing in 2023.

KIEFER COLLISON

Kiefer Collison was born and raised on Haida Gwaii in the village of Old Massett, which has given Kiefer a

unique perspective on the strength in community. Kiefer’s connection to his roots and his culture is as

strong as his connection to Youth Empowerment, and he knows that the youth are our most valuable

resource for our future. Kiefer has proudly done workshops and basketball camps in communities that

include heartfelt conversations about his struggles and triumphs that are age-appropriate to each

audience, youth and adults alike! He comes to them as a role model that they recognize and can relate

to, and he connects with people in a unique way that leaves them all dreaming bigger and being

prouder! We are all ‘Just a kid from the Rez’.

Kiefer has worked all over Canada, including First Nations Health Authority and Indspire, MC’d First

Nations gatherings and AGMs, including Keynote addresses, starred in Bunk 7 and made numerous

television appearances on Indigenous issues and Big Brother Seasons 10 and 11!

WILLIAM PRINCE

William Prince, the two-time JUNO Award-winning artist from Peguis First Nation, continues to build an

exceptional body of acclaimed work. Recent accolades for Prince’s music include the John Prine

Songwriter Fellowship, Allan Slaight Impact in Music Award and Americana Honors & Awards

nomination. From Newport Folk Festival to sold-out shows at prestigious theatres including Massey Hall,

from NPR’s Tiny Desk to tours with The War and Treaty, Yola and more, William Prince has made

significant appearances on historic stages. Celebrated by peers, critics and fans, William Prince’s songs

resonate on deep emotional levels.

Now, with his new album Further From the Country, Prince expands his sound and sharpens his focus for

a collection of songs that share personal and universal truths alike. A commanding and accomplished

album, Further From the Country signals an artist who has impelled his craft to formidable new heights.