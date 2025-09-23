A Day To Listen 2025

Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is proud to partner once again with major media outlets and radio stations
in Canada for A DAY TO LISTEN.
This year’s theme is The Path Here, The Path Ahead
It’s been a decade since the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada released its Final Report
and 94 Calls to Action, challenging all of us—Indigenous and non-Indigenous—to confront the past and
work toward a better future. This A DAY TO LISTEN, we reflect on 10 years of reconciliation with special
guests who will share powerful insights on what brought us to this moment and where we can go from
here.
Topics:
With this theme in mind, guests will cover topics like:
- Missing Children, Unmarked Graves
- The Rise of Indigenous Economic Power
- Call to Action 84 and media in Canada
- Who is responsible for reconciliation?
- Health is more than health care
- The Next Generation of Reconciliation
About the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund
The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to build cultural understanding and create a path toward
reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.
Through the Legacy Schools program, they provide tools and resources to over 9,000 Educators in
Canada so they can confidently teach about not only the true history of this country, but also the
richness, strength, and diversity of Indigenous cultures in their classrooms.
About the first A DAY TO LISTEN in 2021
- The first A DAY TO LISTEN took place on June 30, 2021, following the announcement of the probable 215
unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Residential School.
- Over 540 radio stations participated in 2021, spanning different markets, regions, and formats.
- A DAY TO LISTEN leveraged the power of radio to inspire people throughout Canada to move
reconciliation forward in meaningful ways.
- Programming was aired again on September 30, 2021, the inaugural National Day for Truth and
Reconciliation.
HOSTS
JANUARY ROGERS
January Rogers is a Mohawk/Tuscarora writer and media producer. She lives on her home territory of Six
Nations of the Grand River, where she operates Ojistoh Publishing and Productions. January combines
her literary talents with her passion for media making to produce audio and video poetry. Her video
poem ‘Ego of a Nation’ won Best Music Video at the American Indian International Film Festival 2020,
and her audio work ‘The Battle Within’ won Best Experimental Audio at the imagineNative International
Film and Media Festival 2021. She has been a literary mentor with Audible the Indigenous Writers Circle
Program since 2022. January wrote a 10-episode comedy series NDNs on the Airwaves (found on the
Ojistoh YouTube channel), and her play Blood Sport, a comedy about the pretendian crisis in Indian
Country, has received numerous stage readings and was published by Turtle’s Back Publishing in 2023.
KIEFER COLLISON
Kiefer Collison was born and raised on Haida Gwaii in the village of Old Massett, which has given Kiefer a
unique perspective on the strength in community. Kiefer’s connection to his roots and his culture is as
strong as his connection to Youth Empowerment, and he knows that the youth are our most valuable
resource for our future. Kiefer has proudly done workshops and basketball camps in communities that
include heartfelt conversations about his struggles and triumphs that are age-appropriate to each
audience, youth and adults alike! He comes to them as a role model that they recognize and can relate
to, and he connects with people in a unique way that leaves them all dreaming bigger and being
prouder! We are all ‘Just a kid from the Rez’.
Kiefer has worked all over Canada, including First Nations Health Authority and Indspire, MC’d First
Nations gatherings and AGMs, including Keynote addresses, starred in Bunk 7 and made numerous
television appearances on Indigenous issues and Big Brother Seasons 10 and 11!
WILLIAM PRINCE
William Prince, the two-time JUNO Award-winning artist from Peguis First Nation, continues to build an
exceptional body of acclaimed work. Recent accolades for Prince’s music include the John Prine
Songwriter Fellowship, Allan Slaight Impact in Music Award and Americana Honors & Awards
nomination. From Newport Folk Festival to sold-out shows at prestigious theatres including Massey Hall,
from NPR’s Tiny Desk to tours with The War and Treaty, Yola and more, William Prince has made
significant appearances on historic stages. Celebrated by peers, critics and fans, William Prince’s songs
resonate on deep emotional levels.
Now, with his new album Further From the Country, Prince expands his sound and sharpens his focus for
a collection of songs that share personal and universal truths alike. A commanding and accomplished
album, Further From the Country signals an artist who has impelled his craft to formidable new heights.
