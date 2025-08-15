Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Rivers Cuomo and Weezer, Alt-Rock’s Nerd Heroes, part 2

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 15, 2025 9:00 am
2 min read
The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Rivers Cuomo and Weezer, Alt-Rock’s Nerd Heroes, part 2 - image
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The way I see it, there are three types of bands that stretch across a spectrum. First, there’s the extreme sort, a group that will do almost anything to attract attention…you’re probably thinking of some names right now.

Next to them are the traditional sort, and they comprise the vast majority of bands out there. These are groups that go out there, do their thing earnestly and honestly, and hope that this will be enough for music lovers. They occupy a huge part of this spectrum.

And then we have the third type: the quirky, eccentric, and weird. These groups come in all sorts of flavours, from mildly bent to the gloriously stupid and the confoundingly weird. These bands go a long way into making music fun and unpredictable.

Not all land with audiences—they’re too strange, not enough people get the joke, or maybe they’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Story continues below advertisement

But there can be a balance between being quirky and fun and having songs that have widespread appeal. They have just enough of the nerd factor to set themselves apart while not being so nerdy that they’ll turn too many people off.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This is really hard to do. It takes songwriting skills, careful management of your image, and plenty of creativity and imagination, especially if you want to main things over more than just a couple of albums and touring cycles.

Among the very, very, very best of this class of band is Weezer. They’ve perfected a formula that includes musical talent, wit, self-deprecation, left-of-centre thinking, a desire to have fun, a willingness to experiment, some clever marketing, and above all, to let their fans in on everything. It’s an approach that has worked very, very well for decades.

Trending Now

This is part two of Rivers Cuomo and Weezer: Alt-Rock’s Nerd Heroes, Part 2.

And, of course, the playlist from Eric Wilhite.

The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on these stations. Don’t forget that there’s a podcast version, too, in case you miss any episodes. Get them for free wherever you get your podcasts.

  • 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday night at 7pm
  • Q107/Toronto – Sunday night at 9pm
  • Live 88-5/Ottawa – Saturdays at 9am and Sundays at 6pm.
  • 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday nights at 11pm
  • FM96/London – Sunday nights at 8pm
  • Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday nights at 10am and 10pm
  • 107-3 The Edge/Calgary – Sundays at 10am and 10pm
  • Sonic 102.9/Edmonton – Sunday at 8am and 8pm
  • The Zone/Victoria – Sunday at 8am and 9pm
  • The Fox/Vancouver – Sundays at 10anm and 10pm
  • The Goat Network/Interior BC
  • Surge 105/Halifax – Sunday at 7pm
  • WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Akron, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown – Mon-Fri at 9pm
© 2025 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices