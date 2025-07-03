Saskatchewan man found not criminally responsible in stabbing death of girlfriend

See more sharing options

A Court of King’s Bench judge in Saskatoon says a man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in 2022 is not criminally responsible for his actions.

The verdict came down Thursday morning, weeks after Thomas Hamp’s lawyers argued he was suffering from OCD, cannabis use disorder and was on the realm of schizophrenia spectrum.

Hamp admitted to stabbing Emily Sanche during his trial, saying his delusions ramped up in weeks before the attack.

He thought the secret police were coming to take him and Sanche away to “torture and murder them.”

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said in May Sanche was loved by all, including Hamp.

“There would be absolutely no reason why any sane person would do anything to harm her, and our position is that frankly no sane person would harm her,” said Pfefferle.

More to come.