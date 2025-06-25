Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney vows to restore Canada’s military relevance, but can he deliver?

By Amy Segal Global News
Posted June 25, 2025 12:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney vows to restore Canada’s military relevance, but can he deliver?'
Carney vows to restore Canada’s military relevance, but can he deliver?
Carney vows to restore Canada’s military relevance, but can he deliver?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In this segment from today’s “The Ben Mulroney Show,” Ben explores Canada’s military commitments, particularly in relation to NATO and the influence of leadership on defense spending. Mark Carney aims to restore Canada’s military with a commitment to spend 2% of GDP on military being crucial in re-establishing the country’s relevance.

Ben also discusses the historical context of Canada’s military role, the implications of increased defense budgets, and the challenges of funding such an ambitious goal of $150 billion. Funding for this military spending poses significant challenges.

Sponsored content

AdChoices