Carney vows to restore Canada’s military relevance, but can he deliver?

In this segment from today’s “The Ben Mulroney Show,” Ben explores Canada’s military commitments, particularly in relation to NATO and the influence of leadership on defense spending. Mark Carney aims to restore Canada’s military with a commitment to spend 2% of GDP on military being crucial in re-establishing the country’s relevance.

Ben also discusses the historical context of Canada’s military role, the implications of increased defense budgets, and the challenges of funding such an ambitious goal of $150 billion. Funding for this military spending poses significant challenges.