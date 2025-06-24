Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested, charged with rural stabbing, theft attempts

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 2:55 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg man is facing more than half a dozen charges after Manitoba RCMP were called to the RM of Mountain about an attempted vehicle theft Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene by a resident who said he heard noise outside his home, and when he went to investigate, he saw a man in his vehicle. During a confrontation, the resident was stabbed and the suspect took off on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while police tried to find the suspect.

Half an hour later, police were called about a suspicious man trying to steal items from a vehicle in a nearby community, and the man’s description matched that of the suspect from the stabbing incident.

A 34-year-old was arrested that evening and charged with breaking and entering, robbery, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstruction, and numerous failures to comply with release conditions.

RCMP from the Swan River detachment continue to investigate.

