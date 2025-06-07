Menu

Perspectives

Saskatchewan celebrates Eid Al-Adha

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted June 7, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Eid Al-Adha Celebration in Saskatchewan
WATCH: For Muslims, Eid is celebrated annually around the world. This Eid Al-Adha, thousands of Muslims came out to pray and observe the holiday together.
Eid Al-Adha is a annual celebration for Muslims around the world to remember a prophet’s story from the Holy Book Quran on Friday.

Thousands of Muslims in Saskatchewan came out to listen to the morning Eid sermon which was followed by a short prayer. Muslims typically celebrate Eid by sharing food, donating to the less fortunate and spending time with family and friends.

More details can be found in the video above.

