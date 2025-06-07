Saskatchewan celebrates Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha is a annual celebration for Muslims around the world to remember a prophet’s story from the Holy Book Quran on Friday.
Thousands of Muslims in Saskatchewan came out to listen to the morning Eid sermon which was followed by a short prayer. Muslims typically celebrate Eid by sharing food, donating to the less fortunate and spending time with family and friends.
More details can be found in the video above.
