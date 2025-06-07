Saskatchewan celebrates Eid Al-Adha

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Eid Al-Adha is a annual celebration for Muslims around the world to remember a prophet’s story from the Holy Book Quran on Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Thousands of Muslims in Saskatchewan came out to listen to the morning Eid sermon which was followed by a short prayer. Muslims typically celebrate Eid by sharing food, donating to the less fortunate and spending time with family and friends.

More details can be found in the video above.