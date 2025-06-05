The Fairy Godmother of Rock: Five Artists Being Mentored By Stevie Nicks

Send this page to someone via email

With a legendary career spanning over five decades, Stevie Nicks is now mentoring the next generation of musicians. Known for her authenticity and storytelling, Nicks has become a guiding force for artists like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Haim, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey. Each has spoken about the deep personal and professional impact Stevie has had on their lives—from writing poems and sharing symbolic gifts to offering emotional support and creative inspiration. Through these connections, Nicks continues to shape the future of music while honoring her iconic legacy.