Entertainment

Lainey Wilson to Make Feature Film Debut in Colleen Hoover’s ‘Reminders of Him’

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
Lainey Wilson is set to make her feature film debut in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel Reminders of Him. The story follows a young mother returning to her hometown after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake. While it’s unclear what role Lainey will play, some outlets suggest she may star as the main character, Kenna Rowan.

Production for the film is already underway and is expected to wrap up by the end of June with a theatre release date of February 13, 2026.

Earlier this year Lainey got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Devlin “Duck” Hodges, a retired NFL quarterback who works in real estate. No official wedding plans or dates have been announced yet, but sources say it will be very simple.

