Tate McRae: The Evolution of a Triple Threat and the Message She Has for Her Future Self

Back in 2020, fresh off the release of her debut album All The Things I Never Said, Tate McRae shared how much she loves the creative process of writing music. “You just have to walk into a writing session and be completely open minded,” she says. “I never prep for any sessions…You get inspired by the room and the people in it and like, what their vibes are, how they’re feeling that day… everyone’s energy bounces off one another and you just see what you can create.”

Fans know well that music is not the only creative outlet for her. She is often compared to Britney Spears for her skilled dancing and impeccable performances. Back then, she was training up to twenty hours a week in dance. “Obviously it’s a busy schedule,” she confesses. “But its like, I’m doing everything I love. Theres no point in giving any less energy to any of them.”

At the time, she shared that she somewhat struggled with her online persona. “Social media is so exposing. Your entire life is public to everyone. And its like, its so hard to maintain like a good reputation with everyone whose looking at your stuff…I over think so much. I just want to put my best foot forward always.”

Today she has 6.8 million followers on Instagram and 12.5 million on TikTok, so there are a lot of people looking, listening and making a connection. Tate says it’s because her lyrics are relatable and that we all are similar in many ways. “There’s nothing that I put out there that is fake at all,” says Tate. “Its genuinely just like from my heart and exactly from my gut.”

These are the types of values that she says she’d like to take with her throughout her career. Looking forward to ten years ahead (2030) she says, “I just hope that every single thing I put out is just what I like, what I enjoy. I hope that I just stay humble and kind through it all, and just make my way through, create my lane and surround myself with good people always.”