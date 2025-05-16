Menu

Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Myles Smith’s Breakthrough Hit ‘Stargazing’ Born From Beers, Tacos and Songwriting with Friends

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
Myles Smith’s breakthrough hit ‘Stargazing’ born from beers, tacos and songwriting with friends
It all started with a trip to Malibu, California, for Myles Smith and his best friends and co-collaborators, Jesse Fink and Peter Fenn. They were looking to escape the city and write some songs together. About five days in (and 30 songs later) Smith says, “we’d drank way too many beers and had way too many tacos and feelin’ like trash.”

And yet, that’s where the breakthrough happened.

It was then that they decided to write a song without trying to be clever or using double entendres. They would just write and express an emotion for what it is. That’s when they came up with Stargazing.

Performing that song live at the BRITs was a major highlight for him. “So surreal you know?” Smith says. “Especially in Britain when you grow up you watch the BRITs every single year and as a musician, like it’s probably like the JUNOS over here (Canada) you know? You just can’t wait to get to that level and stage of your career…for me it’s something that will live in my mind forever.”

Myles Smith is on tour now, with stops in Spain, France, Italy, and Germany all on the horizon.

