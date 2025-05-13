Menu

‘Grit and Gratitude’: Brett Kissel’s Journey to Greatness on the Canadian Country Music Scene

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted May 13, 2025 5:08 pm
1 min read
'Grit and Gratitude': Brett Kissel's journey to greatness on the Canadian country music scene
‘Grit and Gratitude’: Brett Kissel’s journey to greatness on the Canadian country music scene
Back in 2020, when Brett Kissel was referred to as Canadian country music royalty, he had a very modest response: “I’ve got a long ways to go!” He then listed the greats as Paul Brandt, Shania Twain, and Carolyn Dawn Johnson. “I’m just some young guy tryna make it!”

Today, he’s a multi-platinum artist, Juno and CCMA winner. He has four number-one hits on the Canadian country charts, seven full-length albums, and is currently wrapping up a 35-date tour. His résumé indicates that he has, in fact, made it.

His song ‘That’s Country Music’ was an opportunity for him to express his profound gratitude for the music itself. He says, “It was an opportunity for me to write a song and thank the genre and thank anybody whose ever had a hand in building up the greatest genre in the world – as far as I’m concerned.” To him, that’s not just great artists like Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, and George Strait—it’s also all the producers, industry people, and everybody at radio.

With a career marked by humility, talent, and heartfelt appreciation for his craft, Brett Kissel has carved out a place among the legends he once looked up to.

