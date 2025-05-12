From Grunge to Gourmet: Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Talks Hits, Food, and Fashion

Send this page to someone via email

In 2023, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale sat down with Alan Cross to talk about the release of the band’s greatest hits record, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023. The English rock band formed back in 1992 and has steadily been releasing hits ever since. So, the big question here is: why put out a compilation of hits now?

Rossdale answers, “the way that music is digested now. The turnover is more consistent…it’s a really good opportunity to celebrate what you’ve done over thirty years and have a fresh start for the next year and build up the next greatest hits record.”

This moment seems to have brought on a new perspective of fandom for Rossdale. He says, “it’s like, amazing because these shows, the room is just filled with people with nothing but memories and their entire life history is somehow reflected in these songs…it’s quite magical. I wasn’t prepared for that.” This experience has introduced him to fans from all generations—even meeting a “cool” grandmother who came to one of their shows with her grandson.

During the interview, Rossdale mentioned that while being on the road, he was also working on launching a clothing line and a TV show. Sea of Sound by Gavin Rossdale debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January 2024, and Dinner with Gavin Rossdale premieres on Flavour Network, Sunday, June 8th at 9 PM.