Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

From Grunge to Gourmet: Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Talks Hits, Food, and Fashion

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 5:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'From Grunge to Gourmet: Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Talks Hits, Food, and Fashion'
From Grunge to Gourmet: Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Talks Hits, Food, and Fashion
From Grunge to Gourmet: Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Talks Hits, Food, and Fashion
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In 2023, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale sat down with Alan Cross to talk about the release of the band’s greatest hits record, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994–2023. The English rock band formed back in 1992 and has steadily been releasing hits ever since. So, the big question here is: why put out a compilation of hits now?

Rossdale answers, “the way that music is digested now. The turnover is more consistent…it’s a really good opportunity to celebrate what you’ve done over thirty years and have a fresh start for the next year and build up the next greatest hits record.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This moment seems to have brought on a new perspective of fandom for Rossdale. He says, “it’s like, amazing because these shows, the room is just filled with people with nothing but memories and their entire life history is somehow reflected in these songs…it’s quite magical. I wasn’t prepared for that.” This experience has introduced him to fans from all generations—even meeting a “cool” grandmother who came to one of their shows with her grandson.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

During the interview, Rossdale mentioned that while being on the road, he was also working on launching a clothing line and a TV show. Sea of Sound by Gavin Rossdale debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January 2024, and Dinner with Gavin Rossdale premieres on Flavour Network, Sunday, June 8th at 9 PM.

Sponsored content

AdChoices