Ed Sheeran Dials Back In: ‘Old Phone’ Rings In a New Era

Upon the release of his song Bad Habits back in 2021, Ed Sheeran said, “I’m nervous and excited and ready to go.” That may be how he feels right now, after releasing his latest single Old Phone from his forthcoming album Play.

Bad Habits marked a shift in sound for Sheeran, as his fans are more accustomed to his ballads. However, after a four-year hiatus, Sheeran needed a buzzworthy song. He said, “People either like this song or they hate this song, but they WILL talk about this song.”

It has been another four years since then, and on March 28th, Sheeran created the Instagram account @Teddysoldphone and began uploading photos. On this account, you’ll find old photos of him with friends like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, Gigi Hadid, Bruno Mars, Niall Horan, and more. He’s also shared pictures with his wife, along with screenshots and notes—including one from 2015, where he announced he would be taking a break from his phone.

The account serves as a tease for the single, which is out now. In his Instagram caption, he shares what it was like creating the song: “The whole experience was such an emotional journey. I wrote the song Old Phone on my own at 2AM while jetlagged in India, finishing the album, and recorded it that morning. It feels like a song that should’ve been on my debut album, but also a song I couldn’t have written until I experienced real-life things happening to me. It makes me emotional to sing, and I hope it finds some emotion in you too.”

Play is set to release on September 12th, 2025.