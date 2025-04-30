Menu

Entertainment

Benny Blanco Talks Working with Justin Bieber Before Meeting Fiancée Selena Gomez

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted April 30, 2025 1:57 pm
Benny Blanco talks working with Justin Bieber before meeting fiancée Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco talks working with Justin Bieber before meeting fiancée Selena Gomez
Many know Benny Blanco as Selena Gomez’s sweet, devoted fiancé and new musical partner. But before all of that came a long list of songwriting and production credits with some of the biggest and best artists: Sia, Britney Spears, The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber.

Here, we look back to when we spoke to Blanco in an interview with @NIGHT host Mr. D about their then-recent release, Lonely. The song was featured as a single on both Bieber’s album Justice and Blanco’s debut Friends Keep Secrets, co-written by FINNEAS. Blanco said, “We all wanted to work with each other. Like Justin loves Finneas. I love Finneas. I love Justin. Finneas loves me. Yeah, we got a whole little thing!”

Recording this song felt vulnerable for Bieber in a way he had never experienced before. “It was one of those songs that was like a rocky road,” Blanco says. “He’s like, ‘man, do I put this song out? I’m just so happy that he was brave enough to put it out because I think it’s so important to people.”

The song went two times platinum in Canada.

 

 

 

 

 

