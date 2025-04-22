Alex Warren’s tour, new music and his first reality TV appearance

Alex Warren is currently on tour in the United Kingdom, and at his latest show, he caught up with @ NIGHT host Mr. D. He says being on tour has been a cool experience for him:

“We’ve been playing 2000 cap all the way up to 6000, it’s just been a learning lesson in just trying to get comfortable with that many people lookin’ at ya.”

There are definitely a lot of people looking—and listening!

His tour is taking him all around the world from now until September, with a few stops in Canada: Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Many of his shows had to change venues due to high ticket sales.

“It’s kinda crazy,” he says. “Before I go out I’m always like, ‘Did people show up? Is there a line outside?’ Like, I still have that feeling of like, what if I go out there and no one is there? So it’s cool that all these are selling out, and it’s so sick. It’s also going to take me a second to get used to it.”

His new single, Ordinary, is what some are calling “a love anthem,” and what Mr. D predicts will be the wedding song of 2025. That’s no surprise—Warren’s music is often deeply personal and emotional, with a lot of work put into both the lyrics and the arrangement.

The song was written quickly, but it took longer to piece everything together.

“None of these songs are easy,” he says, “and that one especially felt like to me the most special one, so I wanted to make sure I got it right.”

If you watched the latest season of Love is Blind, you would have heard Ordinary—along with a bunch of other Alex Warren tracks—featured throughout the show.

“I got a call when I was writing the rest of the album and they were like, ‘Hey, would you love to do this?’ and I was like, ‘Gosh yes!’”

Not only was it his first TV experience, but it was also his first on a show that both he and his wife love to watch together. He couldn’t have asked for a better experience.