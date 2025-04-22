SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election 2025: Winnipeg South

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 9:21 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg South is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Terry Duguid who first took office in 2015. Duguid collected 22,423 votes, winning 47.46 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg South in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Terry Duguid (Incumbent)

Conservative: Janice Morley-Lecomte

NDP: Joanne Bjornson

Green: Manjit Kaur

People's Party: Johann Rempel Fehr

