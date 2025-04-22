Canada election 2025: Winnipeg South

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg South is a federal riding located in Manitoba.

This riding is currently represented by Liberal MP Terry Duguid who first took office in 2015. Duguid collected 22,423 votes, winning 47.46 per cent of the vote in the 2021 federal election.

Voters will decide who will represent Winnipeg South in Manitoba during the upcoming Canadian election on April 28, 2025.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Terry Duguid (Incumbent) Conservative: Janice Morley-Lecomte NDP: Joanne Bjornson Green: Manjit Kaur People's Party: Johann Rempel Fehr