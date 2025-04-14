David Guetta talks new music, Sia collab, and life as a “cool dad”

Send this page to someone via email

David Guetta is currently back home in Paris for a visit after releasing his new song Beautiful People with Sia. He tells @ NIGHT host Mr. D, “it’s amazing to be back working with Sia, she’s probably my favourite artist on the planet!”

The two have nine songs together—and clearly, a winning formula. Guetta says they actually have more unreleased music, including a song they just recorded that he calls “totally insane!”

Guetta released his first album, Just a Little More Love, in 2002, and since then he’s sold more than 10 million albums. He’s played nightclubs, arenas, and festivals worldwide for thousands of people—but he’ll never forget his very first gig.

“Of course at the time I was playing vinyl,” he says, “and on the first record I couldn’t put the needle on the record because my hand was shaking so much… a lot of anxiety before a show at the time!”

The DJ/hitmaker is also a father to three awesome kids: Tim Elvis (21), Angie (17), and Cyan (1). Right now, his oldest and youngest are still at home with him, and he’s truly enjoying this stage of life—calling it “a lot of fun.”

“I’m a little less crazy now, so I look at life in a different way. Also, I’m touring a little bit less, I’m less scared about my future. You know? So, the challenge was so high for me professionally when I had my kids that I couldn’t dedicate all the time I wished I could at the time. I’m doing it now.”

He shares that his kids moved to the United States with him back in 2022—and around that time, I’m Good with Bebe Rexha was a major hit. This made his kids very popular at school—and in turn, made him pretty popular at home with them.

He’s officially the cool dad.