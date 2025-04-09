Lu Kala is living the pop girl’s dream: A tour, three major hits and writing for Katy Perry

Lu Kala is going on tour! She just announced her very first headlining tour, which will take her from Los Angeles to Montreal, starting May 8th, 2025.

Here, we take a look back to when she just released her single, ‘Who’s Gonna?’ in 2024. She told @NIGHT host Mr. D, “This song is like different for me. It’s still like, groovy but I think it’s groovier and funkier and its more sassy and it has so much of my personality and who I am. So, I’m happy that people are enjoying it.”

The message behind the song is for her fans to know they don’t have to settle. She explains, “We all have different standards. You don’t have to have the same standards that I have, but stand on the standards you have…Who’s gonna give it to me? ‘Cause I’m not settling ’til I find the one that is.”

In 2024, Kala was honored with a Billboard Canada Women in Music Rising Star award. She also spent time in the studio with Katy Perry, co-writing the song “OK” for the 1432 album. When the song was released, she posted on Instagram: “I can’t believe I’m working with my idols. Somebody pinch me!”

Kala is quickly becoming an idol in her own right. “It feels really good to be in a place where people in the industry are seeing me and recognizing the work I’m putting in. They believe in what it’s going to be… I’m always busy trying to get to what’s next, that I often forget to stop and take a second and think, ‘Wait— I have three top ten hits in the past year in Canada? That’s insane!'”

When it comes to her songwriting these days, she tells us via email that she is mainly focused on her own art, but occasionally, when she loves an artist or feels inspired by them, she is open to writing for or with them. “I also just write so many songs and can’t possibly release them all. Who knows, maybe more songs of mine in the future will find a home if they don’t feel like me right now.”

This is something she’s always wanted, and deep down, she knew it could happen. Kala got her start in music by performing her original songs whenever and wherever she could. She also took on every single gig that was offered to her. Then, when she started traveling to the United States and Europe to perform, she began to get noticed. She says she recently found an old yearbook photo of herself from grade 6, where she had written, “Lu is going to be a superstar.”

“I’m just proud of myself because the little girl in me—this is always what I wanted!”