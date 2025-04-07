Five songs you must hear this week (07 Apr 2025)

Send this page to someone via email

This week’s Five Songs list features music from Bowie (no, not him but you’ll see), the return of a band following a #MeToo cancellation, a Canadian hard rock/blues rock veteran, and a dude along in a bathroom, (Don’t worry, It’s not creepy at all.)

1. Arcade Fire, Cars and Telephones

Single (Merge)

Recommended If You Like: Redemption?

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Arcade Fire because of Win Butler’s #MeToo isues from a few years ago. They seem to be ready for a re-launch with a new social media approach complete with deletion of old content and addition of new stuff. And what does this mean? “It’s the year of the snake so let your heart break.”This song is said to be a quarter-century in the making and actually pre-dates the formation of the group.

2. Lexi Jones, Standing Alone

Xandri (Independent)

RIYL: Bowie-adjacent music

Her full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones. She’s 24 years old. This is here debut album. Oh, and her father is David Bowie. I’ll just leave this video right here.

3. Danko Jones, What You Need

Single (Sonic Unyon)

RIYL: No-nonsense rock

Danko and his band have been around for more than 25 years and remain one of the best meat-and-potatoes rock band out there—and they’re extremely Canadian, too. This track gives us an idea of what the next album will sound like. Meanwhile, crack open an IPA and riff along.

4. Jesse Welles, I Ain’t Got None of My Friends Left

Single (300 Entertainment)

RIYL: Serious DIY

Jesse Welles (or “Welles” to his fans), a native of Arkansas, has delivered one of the most heartfelt tracks I’ve heard so far this year. And yeah, he’s singing in what looks like a scuzzy club bathroom, but the acoustics are AMAZING. If you want more, he released a song called United Health which goes after Richard Burke, the CEO who has gunned down by Luigi Mangione. There are at least eighteen albums and a ton of EPs of his to explore. (Thanks to Roland for the tip!)

5. Altered by Mom, OK OH

BETTER (Arts & Crafts)

RIYL: Parental issues?

Here’s a Toronto band with a song from JUNO-winning songwriters Gina Kennedy and Devon Lougheed. They’re gaining momentum not just here in Canada but around the world, including places like far-off Japan. Watch these people.