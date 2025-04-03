Mumford & Sons release new album Rushmere: ‘This record feels more like a first record’

When it comes to touring, Mumford & Sons say they see the beauty in performing in both small and large venues. It’s a value that was set for them early in their career as they experienced the sounds, feelings, and history of different spaces. Ted Dwane shares, “We’ve been fortunate in that we did start at the beginning; we started in pubs, and we worked our way up. We’ve not really missed any rungs on the ladder. I think with each step up into a larger space, we never quite imagined or believed that it would work. But I think perhaps because of the kind of gradual nature of that progression, albeit quick, it’s been a really joyful thing.”

When it comes to a larger space, the band says it excites them to play their music for as many people as will come and listen. On the other hand, a smaller venue is a ‘treat,’ as these rooms are filled with magic. For them, The Palladium in Los Angeles, The Chicago Theatre, and Massey Hall in Toronto are some of their favorite stops. “Massey Hall, you know, like Neil Young made a record there that is one of my favorite records of all time. It’s a room that we understand; culturally, it’s significance is not just in this place, but around the world,” says Marcus Mumford. As fans, they’ve played both Dance, Dance, Dance and Harvest by Neil Young there, and to them, it was ‘really special.’

In turn, when they hear their fans create covers of their songs, they are in complete awe. Mumford shares, “I’ve seen some things on TikTok that have blown my mind because our songs aren’t that easy to cover… we get sent them, and I get stoked by it.”

Their new album Rushmere is out now, and its release began with a call-out to their community of fans. The band had fans fly in from all over the world to come to London, listen to their new music, and have their reactions filmed for the Rushmere music video. Dwane says, “No one told them what was going to happen. They didn’t know if we were going to, like, play a song for them, if we were going to be there or whatever, so it’s been really funny hearing from some of our fans what their experience of that day was like because it was all very mysterious.”

This release comes seven years after their last. “It feels like we made a couple of records in a row that were in reaction,” Mumford says. “And then this record feels more like a first record.”