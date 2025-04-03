Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is in the air, and there’s no better time to refresh your home from top to bottom! The ultimate spring cleaning checklist calls for powerful, planet-friendly products that get the job done – without the harsh chemicals. From freshening up your space to tackling tough messes, we’ve rounded up must-have essentials, including incredible Canadian brands like ATTITUDE and The Unscented Company, to help you clean greener and smarter this season.

Skin-Friendly Cleaning Gloves Wahoo dishwashing gloves are perfect for sensitive skin, made from premium PVC that’s latex-free and odourless for a gentle touch. $12.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

The Unscented Company, All Purpose cleaner The Unscented Company’s All Purpose Cleaner Bottle and Refill Box are the perfect eco-friendly duo, designed to keep your home sparkling clean while caring for the planet. Proudly Canadian, their biodegradable, fragrance-free, and phosphate-free formula ensures a healthier environment for your home and the Earth. $59.8 on Amazon

The Pink Stuff Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste is the ultimate multitasker, tackling tough stains inside and out with its powerful, natural ingredients. Vegan and versatile! $13.58 on Amazon

BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach Handheld Hard Surface Steam Cleaner Every purchase of this incredible steam cleaner helps support the BISSELL Pet Foundation, saving pets in need! With 100 watts of steam power and 11 versatile tools, it’s your chemical-free solution to a spotless home, safe for both kids and pets. $67.32 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

MR.SIGA 25cm Window Cleaning Combo - Squeegee & Microfiber Window Washer The 25cm Squeegee & Microfiber Window Washer is perfect for a streak-free shine on smooth surfaces with its durable rubber blade. Its thick microfiber cover absorbs water like a pro, and it easily attaches to most extension poles for those high-up cleaning spots. $21.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

You may also like:

Get weekly The Curator news Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides. Sign up for weekly The Curator newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Royale Velour Toilet Paper – $6.65

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier – $223.20

LEVOIT Air Purifier – $86.99

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo With smart app control, multiple cleaning modes, and an impressive 180-minute runtime, this robot vacuum and mop combo is the ultimate hands-free solution for a spotless home. $179.99 on Amazon (was $679.99)

More Recommendations The ultimate outdoor upgrades for your home

Story continues below advertisement

ATTITUDE Liquid Laundry Detergent The new detergent cap is designed for smooth pouring and precise dosing, making laundry day easier than ever. This high-performance, Canadian-made, vegan detergent comes in easy-to-recycle packaging, so it’s as kind to the planet as it is to your clothes. $16.44 on Amazon

Mold Mildew Cleaner Gel This fast-acting gel formula clings to surfaces like tiles, sinks, and more, tackling tough stains and mold. Safe, bleach-free, and eco-friendly, it’s the perfect solution for a true deep clean. $25.99 on Amazon

Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set With a 360° rotating mop head, adjustable handle, and compact storage design, this set is perfect for tackling every nook and cranny, all while saving space. $59.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

2 Pack Double Sliding Under Sink Organizers – $33.99

Key Hook Hanger – $16.99

20 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags – $42.99