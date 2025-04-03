SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The ultimate spring cleaning checklist

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 3, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
spring cleaning checklist, amazon cleaning supplies, canadian cleaning brands View image in full screen
Spring is in the air, and there’s no better time to refresh your home from top to bottom.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is in the air, and there’s no better time to refresh your home from top to bottom! The ultimate spring cleaning checklist calls for powerful, planet-friendly products that get the job done – without the harsh chemicals. From freshening up your space to tackling tough messes, we’ve rounded up must-have essentials, including incredible Canadian brands like ATTITUDE and The Unscented Company, to help you clean greener and smarter this season.

 

Skin-Friendly Cleaning Gloves
Wahoo dishwashing gloves are perfect for sensitive skin, made from premium PVC that’s latex-free and odourless for a gentle touch.
$12.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The Unscented Company, All Purpose cleaner
The Unscented Company’s All Purpose Cleaner Bottle and Refill Box are the perfect eco-friendly duo, designed to keep your home sparkling clean while caring for the planet. Proudly Canadian, their biodegradable, fragrance-free, and phosphate-free formula ensures a healthier environment for your home and the Earth.
$59.8 on Amazon

 

The Pink Stuff
Stardrops Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste is the ultimate multitasker, tackling tough stains inside and out with its powerful, natural ingredients. Vegan and versatile!
$13.58 on Amazon

 

BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach Handheld Hard Surface Steam Cleaner
Every purchase of this incredible steam cleaner helps support the BISSELL Pet Foundation, saving pets in need! With 100 watts of steam power and 11 versatile tools, it’s your chemical-free solution to a spotless home, safe for both kids and pets.
$67.32 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

MR.SIGA 25cm Window Cleaning Combo - Squeegee & Microfiber Window Washer
The 25cm Squeegee & Microfiber Window Washer is perfect for a streak-free shine on smooth surfaces with its durable rubber blade. Its thick microfiber cover absorbs water like a pro, and it easily attaches to most extension poles for those high-up cleaning spots.
$21.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

You may also like:

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.

Get weekly The Curator news

Be in the know before you buy - Stay up to date with the latest trends, get expert recommendations, tips, and shopping guides.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Royale Velour Toilet Paper – $6.65

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier – $223.20

LEVOIT Air Purifier – $86.99

 

Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
With smart app control, multiple cleaning modes, and an impressive 180-minute runtime, this robot vacuum and mop combo is the ultimate hands-free solution for a spotless home.
$179.99 on Amazon (was $679.99)
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

ATTITUDE Liquid Laundry Detergent
The new detergent cap is designed for smooth pouring and precise dosing, making laundry day easier than ever. This high-performance, Canadian-made, vegan detergent comes in easy-to-recycle packaging, so it’s as kind to the planet as it is to your clothes.
$16.44 on Amazon

 

Mold Mildew Cleaner Gel
This fast-acting gel formula clings to surfaces like tiles, sinks, and more, tackling tough stains and mold. Safe, bleach-free, and eco-friendly, it’s the perfect solution for a true deep clean.
$25.99 on Amazon

 

 

Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set
With a 360° rotating mop head, adjustable handle, and compact storage design, this set is perfect for tackling every nook and cranny, all while saving space.
$59.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

2 Pack Double Sliding Under Sink Organizers – $33.99

Key Hook Hanger – $16.99

20 Pack Vacuum Storage Bags – $42.99

More from The Curator
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices