Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

TikTok JUNO Fan Choice Winner BBNO$: “The Only Thing I Have Left To Do in Life is Be the Best Version of Myself”

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted April 2, 2025 4:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'TikTok JUNO fan Choice Winner BBNO$: ‘The only thing I have left to do in life is be the best version of myself’'
TikTok JUNO fan Choice Winner BBNO$: ‘The only thing I have left to do in life is be the best version of myself’
TikTok JUNO fan Choice Winner BBNO$: ‘The only thing I have left to do in life is be the best version of myself’
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

When TikTok Juno Fan Choice winner BBNO$ released, ‘It Boy’ at the end of 2024 he had one major question: “Will this song connect?

He quickly found out that not only did it connect, but that it would be the song to really elevate his career. He told @ NIGHT host Mr. D: “‘It Boy’ is insane live! Like I have never played a song that goes harder in my entire life. It drops and everyone loses their goddamn mind. And it’s like, it’s the coolest. It’s the best song. So much energy! Yeah, it’s crazy.” It made the song the perfect choice for him to perform at the 2025 JUNOS while surrounded by beautiful, fabulous drag queens. That night he showed up wearing a giant toilet with a toilet paper dress and was awarded, TikTok Juno Fan Choice.

BBNO$ arriving to the JUNOS in a toilet themed outfit. View image in full screen
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA – MARCH 30: bbno$ attends the 2025 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 30, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images). Getty Images
Trending Now

There are bound to be more exciting things to come for BBNO$ in 2025. His plan is to be much more intentional with his career: “Everything is going to happen for a reason, right? As long as I’m becoming more cognizant of some of the things that torment me slash like throw me through tumultuality – if that’s the right term. I’m going to be able to hold myself and be able to learn from those experiences…the only thing I have left to do in life is be the best version of myself.”

Advertisement

Sponsored content

AdChoices