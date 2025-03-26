Menu

Entertainment

Juno Nominee Alexander Stewart: Finding Gratitude in The Moment

By Jeunesse Montgomery-Spencer Global News
Posted March 26, 2025 4:38 pm
Juno Nominee Alexander Stewart: Finding gratitude in the moment
@Night host Mr. D catches up with Juno nominated singer-songwriter, Alexander Stewart.
Alexander Stewart boasts a list of accomplishments that any artist would dream of: over 48 million streams on YouTube, a remarkable performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, a gold record for his single “I Wish You Cheated,” and two 2025 Juno nominations. This year, the Canadian award show has nominated him for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for his debut album Bleeding Heart. Yet, in his 2024 interview with @Night host Mr. D, Stewart shares that he found he wasn’t fully experiencing the excitement that should come with these milestones.

“I think last year I realized that I was basically ripping away all my joy because I was always thinking, ‘I want this! I want that! I don’t have this, and that person has that! Why don’t I have that?!’ And I got to a point where I thought, I need to take a step back and appreciate the things that have happened.” Stewart points to a tattoo he recently got that reads “perspective.”

Bleeding Heart, Stewart’s Juno-nominated album for 2025, began to take shape three years ago. During the process, he hesitated to release it several times, hoping to get everything just right. Then, he had a realization: “Why am I waiting? I want to be an artist who gets to put out an album, then tour that album. Then put out another album and tour that one. That’s the coolest thing to me. I’ve watched all my heroes do that, and it’s what I want to do… give these people music!”

When it comes to his fans, Stewart’s number one goal is to create a show that leaves everyone feeling a little better than when they arrived. “I’m just trying to have a sense of community and help people feel a little less alone.”

