Refresh your home with top deals from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

It’s the perfect time to refresh your home and get everything you need to create a clean, stylish and cozy space during the Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale, running from March 25 to 30. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedding with luxurious sheets and comforters, find sleek appliances that add a modern touch to your kitchen, or score patio essentials to transform your outdoor space, this sale has it all. With incredible deals across a variety of categories, now is the perfect opportunity to grab all your must-haves for every room in the house. But don’t wait too long—shop these deals before they’re gone!

Our Place Dream Cooker The toxin-free nonstick coating and hands-free features make cooking a dream. Quick, simple, and worry-free – so you can focus on enjoying your meal. $215 on Amazon (was $320)

Drinking Glasses Spruce up your home or party with the Le’raze set of 6 soda can glasses – beautifully crafted and sure to impress. $34.99 on Amazon

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden Grow fresh herbs and vegetables indoors with ease – energy-efficient LED grow lights keep your plants thriving no matter the weather. $90.97 on Amazon (was $129.95)

Canadian Down & Feather Co Change up the whole feel of your bedroom with this 100% cotton Canadian-made duvet. At 24 per cent off, it’s the perfect time to refresh your bedding. $91.2 on Amazon (was $120)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser With its high-quality matte ceramic cover, this stone essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi doubles as a beautiful piece of pottery that blends seamlessly into any space. $149 on Amazon

Four Piece Sheet Set Get ultimate comfort with this 4-piece bed sheet set, including 2 pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. Made with ultra-soft, breathable microfiber fabric promises a luxurious night’s sleep without breaking the bank. $34.99 on Amazon (was $74.99)

Breville the Infuser Espresso Machine For the perfect brew, make sure your grind, coffee amount, and tamping are just right, as they impact the pressure and flavour. The Breville infuser brings out the best in every cup, with precise control over every step for a perfectly crafted espresso at home. $649.99 on Amazon (was $829.99)

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum With powerful Dyson suction, enjoy strong cleaning performance for your entire home, even in hard-to-reach places. From pet hair to stairs, this versatile cleaner delivers up to 40 minutes of run time. $349.97 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Cuisinart MultiClad Pro 12-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set This 12-piece Cuisinart set has everything a home chef needs, including an extra skillet for even more culinary creativity. With professional triple-ply construction and cool grip handles, your cooking experience will be safe, efficient, and delicious every time. $269.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)

LEVOIT Air Purifier Create a healthier home with the Levoit air purifier, offering 99.97% filtration to remove pollen, dust, and pet dander, ensuring an allergy-free and fresh atmosphere. $72.9 on Amazon (was $82.83)

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 The pistachio colour is perfect for adding a fresh, spring-like touch to your kitchen. As the #1 mixer brand in the world, KitchenAid brings you powerful performance with durable, metal construction and a 5-quart capacity for mixing all your favourite recipes. $399.98 on Amazon

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven With 1800 watts of power and 7 cooking functions, this versatile oven lets you bake, broil, toast, or airfry with little to no oil for “deep-fry” results. Its extra-large capacity can handle up to 4 lbs. of food, a 12-inch pizza, or 6 slices of toast, making mealtime a breeze with easy-to-clean, non-stick interiors. $169.99 on Amazon (was $199.98)

Five Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set Now’s the perfect time to grab this bestselling patio set! Its modular design lets you customize your outdoor space however you like. With seating for 3-4 people and a table for food and drinks, it’s the ideal setup for entertaining. $339.66 on Amazon (was $372.66)

Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner The countdown to warmer weather has begun! Get ready for those long-awaited pool days with a little backyard prep. This cordless robotic pool cleaner will save you the trouble of manual labour so you can sit back and get your tan on. $704.59 on Amazon (was $979.99)

