The Beaches: From International Success to Topping Pop & Rock Charts – ‘Everything Has Led Us to This Moment’

Jordan Miller and Eliza Enman-McDaniel of The Beaches join Mr. D from @NIGHT to catch up and discuss their latest single, “Takes One to Know One.” The topic at hand is much more serious than the sound of their light-hearted tune. Jordan says, “I think those are the best pop songs, you know? You can tackle a serious subject in a light way.” The band reflects on the past year and their many accomplishments: from achieving international success to appearing on both pop and rock music charts. Everything they did was done independently after being dropped from their label. Jordan recalls, “When we got dropped, obviously that was a scary situation, but I think, you know, what we have been able to achieve in the past two years has really illuminated a lot of those pathways. You can still achieve success, get your name out there, and do it independently. When you’re in charge of your own destiny, you have a lot more freedom to sort of create your own path. You don’t have to follow the specific path that’s been charted.”

There is a lot to look forward to over the next few months for the band: Coachella (April 11-13 & April 18-20 Indio, California), The Governors Ball (June 6-8 Queens, New York), and Osheaga (August 1-3 Montreal, Quebec). Eliza shares, “We’re gonna, you know, put the work in to build a fun, more fresh set with some of the singles we’ve been teasing and just kinda give the fans a special experience because it’s a special one for us.”

If The Beaches could go back in time to when they formed the band in high school, what would they tell themselves? Jordan Miller answers, “I wouldn’t tell a younger version of us to do anything differently…everything has led us to this moment.”

“The above story was written for entertainment purposes by the National Digital Content team for Corus Radio, and is independent of Globalnews.ca journalists”